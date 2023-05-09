In the future, students will have to obtain fewer credits in the first year in order to continue with their degree programme. Minister of Education Robbert Dijkgraaf wants the standard to be set at a maximum of 30 of the total of 60 credits. Now, according to their own words, universities use an average limit of 41 points. They speak of a ‘bad’ government proposal.

#Student #credits #continue #education #universities #angry