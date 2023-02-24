Student mercilessly beats a teacher for taking his Nintendo Switch

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Student punches a teacher
In a video you can see how he tips him between fists and kicks.
The event occurred in a high school in Florida, when a 17-year-old student launched himself in a rage against a teacher who, supposedly, wanted to take away his video game console. nintendo switch.
It is even seen in a video from a security camera how he renders the educator unconscious with a few blows.
The youth was arrested on one count of aggravated assault with bodily harm, as indicated by the Flagler Sheriff’s Office in a press release.
The authorities went to the school, after being informed of an attack against a teacher. When they arrived, she was found on the ground with several serious injuries and losing blood.
“I am so sorry for the teacher, the paraprofessional who was attacked. It’s something we see all too often these days.” said Ann Marie, a mother of a student at the institution.
According to the arrest report, the student said he was upset that she took the game from him and said that “He’s going to hit her every time she takes the game from him and when he comes back he’s going to kill her.”
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
