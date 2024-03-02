Rome – “On February 29th in the province of Genoa we had yet another confirmation that i PCT (paths for transversal skills and orientation), former school-work alternation, they are a useless and harmful tool. An 18-year-old student was in fact injured during a PCT experience, losing a finger”. Bianca Chiesanational coordinator of the Unione Degli Studenti, student union.

“This case adds to a long list of accidents and, in the worst case scenario, what can be defined as state murders, such as those of Lorenzo Parelli, Giuseppe Lenoci and Giuliano De Setafrom recent years – he continues Alice Beccari, of the national executive of the UDS – The PCTOs are an educational model that aims to train workers who are not aware of their rights, subordinating the role of knowledge to the logic of the system and the Meloni government continues to ignore this problem. Not only that: Minister Valditara is expanding the policies that increasingly subordinate the world of education to that of business, most recently with the reform of technicians and professionals, which creates schools suitable only for preparing future workers to be exploited”.

The UDS asks the abolition of PCTOs and the establishment of integrated education, “which is configured as a total reversal of the school-work alternation, safe, free, outside the production process, with educational purposes and capable of criticizing the existing social model in order to imagine a different one”. “We have presented our proposals several times to the minister – says Chiesa –, requesting meetings: we will continue to mobilize until we are listened to and until every form of school-work alternation is abolished and totally rethought”.