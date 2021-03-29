M.If Henri Pettersson wants to stand up straight at home, he opens the skylight and sticks his head out. Then he sees the water of the Kiel Fjord, next to him a couple of boats that sway in the wind on some days, on others they lie peacefully. His own boat, the Spaekke, is just high enough that he can stand in it with his head slightly bowed. Spaekke 1.75 meters, Pettersson just over 1.80. You can imagine it like this, he says: If he stands at the stove while cooking, stirs it and looks straight into the pasta pot, he doesn’t even notice that the ceiling is so deep. Because then the curved back feels completely natural. Well, not in many other moments.

Pettersson is 23 years old and has spent most of his life within a radius of around ten kilometers: He was born in Hamburg and went to school, did his training there after graduating from high school and last lived in a shared apartment. His room until a year ago: 16 square meters. It’s about seven today. But what does that mean in comparison to a time when his own world did not seem boundless to him, but at least he intended to widen it soon enough?

What connects young people

When Pettersson sat on a bench near the port of Hamburg in February, it was cold; but he, pragmatically in a parka, a bit sleepy and with messy blond hair, thought of hot coffee. He takes the thermo mug out of his backpack and tells how it came about that he moved into his boat last year and thus fulfilled his big dream. Although, not quite: Pettersson actually wanted to take it off.

With the Spaekke he wanted to sail through Europe’s ports, if possible as far as the Mediterranean. He had dreamed of this for years: “To be independent, to have everything you need on board and to be able to leave whenever you want.” But just when everything was finished – his apprenticeship as a boat builder, the Spaekke, himself the ports too. Large container ships were supposed to stay where they were, and seamen were supposed to stay away from home for months. Pettersson had already given notice of his flat share. So he got on the boat anyway. And because Kiel was the only coastal city to offer a bachelor’s degree in industrial design, he looked for a berth there. He thought the course suited him, although he considers himself more of the practical type, preferring craft to theory.



When it gets so cold that even coffee doesn’t help anymore, you take a few steps towards the harbor. Pettersson discovers a huge scaffolding, stops, looks at it. Did he know what they were working on there? He is already beginning to talk about shipbuilding in such detail that it would be difficult to reproduce here. But that was how he had imagined his studies to be, to “think smartly about design” with others. Instead: Silence when the lecturer asks a round of dark zoom rectangles for her opinion.

When you ask Pettersson if you can write his story, he says yes – but what does it say? He is not an influencer, he does not want to spread a message. It’s just like this: As soon as you talk to Pettersson and see how he lives, how he lives, what he dreams of, you can’t help but think that on his Spaekke he embodies exactly what connects young people all over the world : a life on standby. Waiting for plans to continue at some point. That borders open again. Or universities. That jobs are advertised and apprenticeships begin. Only while for many others the dreams of yesteryear and the future that they designed before the pandemic are a long way off, with Pettersson they are right in front of the bow.