Student life | Ffksi, speksi and sitsi – future student, get hold of the terms with the help of the student-Finnish dictionary

Are you starting your studies next fall, and you don’t dare admit to anyone that you don’t know anything about anything? It’s okay, everyone has it. We made a student-Finnish dictionary for your help. With it, you understand the most important traditions of student life, you go to lectures at the right time, you know what speks and sitzs mean, and you dare to refuse alcohol if you feel like it!

Subject organization

An organization of students studying the same field in the same city. It is easy to think of it as the organizer of student parties, although in reality subject organizations also monitor the interests of students. The subject organization can, for example, conduct study surveys and publish its own journal.

Academic quarter

The lectures start in a quarter of an hour and not exactly. Note! Academic Wartti is a playful running competition for students.

Appr

Officially basic studies, but in practice the first thing that comes to mind for many are the legendary bar crawl events organized in many cities. In them, students from different fields go around bars and collect stamps for their diplomas. So you can complete your own academic degrees this way too!

Excursion, Excu, XQ

Student group study trip or company visit.

Freshman

A first-year student who walks around the campus confused, who doesn’t dare to ask questions, even though all students have been in the same yard at one time or another. The term may vary depending on the subject studied and the university. Students starting at a university of applied sciences can be called cod. The pioneers of medicine have traditionally been fetuses.

Fuchsias

Freshmen have gotten to know each other and the university’s customs at special events since the 17th century. The modern fuchsia tradition came to Finland from Estonia in the 20s and 30s. In addition to information sessions, freshmen have always been benevolently teased or played with. The events themselves vary. For example, the Political Science freshmen at the University of Helsinki get to know each other at the KannuGames organized in Suomenlinna. Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences students take part in overalls enrichment, where the overalls oath is taken in a bar and at the same time the first overalls badges are sewn on.

Freshman orientations

An event in which the Freshmen run on task boards. An excellent way to get to know a new study city!

GOOM

The largest student cruise turns 30 this year.

Jump suit

A sacred garment, in which fabric markers are collected during the years of study to commemorate various events, and whose color and symbol indicate which group the student belongs to. In overalls, the students look like they are the same group between youth and adulthood. In the olden days, the general clothing of students was a tailcoat, of which at least two were used in Sweden. The shabbier version on top made the party more violent. In the 70s, with the radicalization of the student movement, fracas were abandoned. In the 80s, tailcoats returned to the most official occasions, but in the parties that became common in the previous decade, overalls were celebrated. It is said that Swedish tea makers visited Otaniemi at the turn of the 70s and 80s. Shortly after this, the overalls were the first in Finland to be used by Otaniemi teekkari and students in Vaasa.

Log

Board meeting

HOPS

A personal study plan

Freezing

Good-natured teasing, with which the teakers make a small, harmless nuisance to the townspeople or other students. In Tampere, the teekkars have made the locals wonder, among other things, about the “submarine” that appeared in the Ratina backwater. On Christmas Day, the christening order of Tampere teamakers is based on how well they have completed the so-called freshman’s stay, i.e. their first own stay. The Freshmen of the guild with the best performance are baptized first among the guilds.

Campus

The university grounds and buildings, which even freshmen quickly learn to call by their nicknames.

Kandi

Completed a lower university degree from a Finnish university.

Guild

Teekkar’s subject association

Education sub-organization

An organization representing students in a certain field of education

Calculators

Calculation exercises for students of natural sciences and technical fields

Shrovetide

It’s not just children who go down the hill! For students, laskainen is an important tradition. For example, Vapaateekkarit in Helsinki have been organizing Kaivopuisto for decades laziness riot. Different subject organizations are represented there with their own tents and offer laskias buns. In Turku, the subject organizations build their own sticks for the Vartionmäki skiing event. The best stick will be awarded. Regardless of the city, the day out continues at the bar!

Master of Arts

A graduate of a Finnish university. The title of a person with a higher university degree in the field of technology is usually a master’s degree in engineering.

Student Association

General designation for all student associations.

Student body

A public community consisting of students of the University of Applied Sciences. Parallel to the university student union.

Orientation weeks

The first weeks of the new school year, when the freshmen are trained as members of the university and the student community.

Department

Student communities operating at the University of Helsinki, whose members have the same place of birth. The departments were established at Finland’s first university, the Turku Royal Academy, already three years after the university was founded in 1643, because young people coming from the countryside had to be protected and educated in manners. Membership in the association was mandatory until 1937, but in practice almost everyone belonged to them until 1969.

“ Sitsits is an academic multi-course table party that can be held with different themes. In sits they eat and sing drinking, student and other songs.

Boys

Interdisciplinary student party. It is definitely worth getting to know students other than your own field!

Commencement

An academic celebration born in the Middle Ages and precisely a special feature of Finnish academic culture, where masters and doctors are celebrated. In the promotion, master’s and doctorates receive academic badges: a laurel wreath and a ring or a doctor’s hat and sword.

Herring

Sill breakfast is celebrated in overalls the morning after the anniversary party. It often starts frighteningly early considering the partying the night before!

Sits

An academic multi-course table party that can be themed, eating and singing drinking, student and other songs. Sits were born inspired by the annual party, when students wanted to eat and sing together at other times in a slightly more relaxed atmosphere than the annual party. Sitzis became common in the 80s and 90s in various student organizations, when the traditions were revived after the termination boom of the 70s. The union activists took the sits to the subject organizations and from there they have also moved to universities of applied sciences.

Sissy eating and drinking habits, songs, rules and dress codes vary from organization to organization. The common thing is that there is a leader for singing and speaking. For example, Åbo Akademi’s student union has two song directors, sångledare, who lead the event, tell what is being sung and tell less than a couple of jokes. Tampere teekkari have a master of ceremonies who leads the table party with the master of ceremonies’s stick. The master of ceremonies is assisted by a chaperone who leads the singing and accepts singing requests. In many organizations, the leader of the toasts is called the toastmaster.

Sissy rules can include, for example, not using the phone, leaving the table and not clapping. In some cases, violations of the rules are punishable. For example, the clapper’s hands can be taped together or the student has to sing the song alone.

Like all student events, sitsis have also changed in time. In the 2010s, there has been a discussion about, for example, what kind of songs are appropriate in today’s world. Because of the war in Ukraine, for example, songs referring to war can be banned.

Sitz are kept for many different reasons. The freshmen sitz are the freshmen’s own sitz. The little vappsitsi are held in September and they decide the summer season and the wearing of caps. Suursitsit gathers students from different fields in the center of Helsinki.

Specs

Student theater embellished with interactive music and dance numbers.

Tea shop

A student in the field of technology after receiving the baptism of tea on May Day of the first year of study. Before that, a tea party.

Tee hat

A hat that teekers wear from May Day to the end of September, especially at student events. Outside of official use hours, the cap can always be worn at one’s own graduations and, for example, on company visits and excursions. The Finnish teekari group has caused hilarity with its songs in the locals, for example in Lisbon.

Rag

An event where the teekkari strive to influence a locally and socially important matter.

Tutor, tutor

The guard for freshmen, to whom you should boldly ask even the most stupid questions!

Changer

A student on a student exchange.

First of May

The greatest of all! The entire nation’s traditional opening of the summer season, which has been special since the 19th century a big party for students and among them especially for tea makers.

The biggest May Day is probably in Tampere, where it starts about two weeks before May Day with the launch show of the tee makers Wappulehti Tampi. From then on, the city has a program organized by both the tea makers and other students every day for two weeks. If a student collects a stamp from all the events of Teemunkierros, he gets the title Emäteemu. At midnight on May Day, the teekkari sing the teekkari anthem and put a teekkari cap on their head. First-year students get the right to use the lak during the lak of registration. The freshmen wear the cap for the first time the next day, when they are lifted by cranes to be baptized in Tammerkoski. Teekkari freshmen are baptized in various places in other cities as well.

May Day includes painting a local statue by students in numerous Finnish cities and a May Day picnic. Sitsis and speeches are also held on May Day.

The most traditional of the May Day events is probably on Vartiovuori in Turku, where students put their caps on their heads during a live television and radio broadcast.

Wow

The annual party is one of the finest academic parties. It’s a so-called table party, where dinner is served through a long formula with the best on top. It is interesting that the form of the celebration has remained very much the same since the middle of the 19th century, although the traditions and rules vary between different student organizations. For example, at Åbo Akademi, the annual celebration of the student union starts already during the day with a flag parade to the statue of Per Brahe. The chairman speaks both at the statue and in the evening at the beginning of the dinner event. At the same time, the guests give their greetings and any badges of honor are distributed. After a three-course dinner, we will continue to the bar.

Vaikkäri

The thesis required for the highest possible, i.e. doctoral degree.

Student union

An organization focused on student advocacy at the university.

Just imagination is the limit in what all the students celebrate and do together in the course of the year. For example, the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki gathers in the fall for the Valtava festival, where older students orient themselves to the new school year while being entertained by bands and artists. In Jyväskylä, on the other hand, an annual 3mio event is organized. During the evening, the students tour three different bars, each of which has a different program.

Alcohol has been an inseparable part of student life. Its use was especially abundant after the wars, and even in the 90s, alcohol-free was a rare option at student events. Non-alcoholic drinks and the refusal to drink have become more common in the 21st century, but the decline continues.

Student organizations are increasingly being asked to hold alcohol-free events, but the number of participants may remain small. At events, non-alcoholic drinks may still not be available like alcoholic drinks, and students may also experience social pressure to drink. Student organizations encourage students to stay true to their own choice and participate in changing traditions.

The interviewees: Jolana Kapp, chairman of Kanunvalajie, Nina Kovanen, chairman of Tampere Teekkareit, Lauri Kujala, chairman of Jamko’s board, Nicolina Nordman, chairman of Åbo Akademi’s student union, and Sari Aalto, docent of the University of Helsinki and historian.

Correction 20.1. at 11:31 am: Corrected incorrect wording in the sentence about the introduction of overalls to Vaasa teekkarit to the form students in Vaasa.