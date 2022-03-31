The Czech police posted on Twitter that an unknown perpetrator was in Prague on Thursday, shortly before noon killed a teacher with a machete† The emergency services were quickly on the spot, but the teacher appeared to have succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

At around 1:30 p.m., police were able to apprehend a suspect on the southern outskirts of Prague. Several hundred armed police officers and a helicopter were involved in the hunt for the suspect.

Although the school principal confirms that a student had assaulted the teacher, the police are not yet ready to do so. The name of the victim or suspect has not yet been released.

