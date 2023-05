How did you feel about the content of this article?

Police officers block a street near the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in Belgrade, Serbia, May 03, 2023. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

Nine people were killed, including eight minors, and several were injured at a school in Belgrade after a 14-year-old student used a gun to shoot his classmates, teachers and security guards on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from the Serbian Ministry of Interior, the ninth dead identified is a member of the school’s security team. Six students and a teacher were injured and are being treated in two hospitals in Belgrade.

The young man suspected of having committed the crime was found and detained in the courtyard of the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school, located near the center of Belgrade.

The seventh-grade student fired a pistol — which allegedly belongs to his father — at several students and members of the school’s security team.

Several police patrols with special intervention teams are deployed in the school area, close to the center of Belgrade, and are working to ascertain the facts and circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Sinisa Ducic, director of the Tirsova hospital, where some of the wounded were sent, told the local press that three children had to be admitted, including a girl with serious head injuries.