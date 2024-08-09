The Step.- A Parkland High School student was hit and killed Thursday, August 8 on Loop 375 West near Dyer in northeast El Paso, the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) confirmed.

El Paso Police (EPPD) determined the fatal accident was a suicide.

EPPD sent out an alert to media outlets shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, stating that they responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Loop 375 West in Dyer. The area was closed for several hours in both directions.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reported that all westbound and eastbound lanes of Loop 375 West in Dyer were back open.

The Ysleta Independent School District said it is offering counseling for any student, staff member or faculty member who requests assistance following the incident.

“We are working closely with local authorities to understand the circumstances. The safety and well-being of our students are top priorities in Ysleta ISD,” the school said.

If the reader has suicidal thoughts, he or she can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 988.

In the border region, anyone can access the Emergence Health Network Crisis Line at any time of the day or night. The number to dial is (915) 779-1800.