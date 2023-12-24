John Álvarez, an anthropology student at the Central University of Venezuela, imprisoned and sentenced four months ago on accusations of conspiracy and terrorism, was released on Saturday in the context of the prisoner exchange between the United States and Venezuela that also made the exit possible. by Alex Saab, a businessman close to Nicolás Maduro.

Álvarez, 24 years old, who serves as youth secretary of the Red Flag party – far left, tenacious opponent of Chavismo – will have precautionary measures and must appear before a court every fifteen days. The activist had been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Álvarez's release took place not without some anxiety and drama this weekend, since his departure from the La Yaguara Detainee Control and Protection Center in Caracas did not take effect when the prisoner exchange was announced. His parents had then declared, very anxiously, to the press, demanding guidance from the authorities because they had no news of the whereabouts of his son.

The young man was arrested while posting posters on Bolívar Avenue, in the center of Caracas, and was almost immediately subjected to severe interrogations for his alleged political connections and activities. The treatment given to Álvarez by the police generated alarm among lawyers and human rights activists, who reported that he was beaten, assaulted, and forced to record a video in which he assumed responsibility for conspiratorial and subversive actions.

Weeks later, both defense lawyers and Álvarez's relatives reported that he had received humiliating treatment and torture, electric shocks and blows with blunt objects.

Joel García, one of his lawyers, had denounced that the Forensic Medicine professionals had disguised and covered up as much as possible the torture of Álvarez, which would have caused kidney injuries and affected the vision in his left eye.

Álvarez's arrest was carried out shortly after several union leaders who demanded better salaries and questioned the conduct of the Government of Nicolás Maduro were also accused of terrorism. Along with Álvarez, these activists were sentenced to 16 years in prison. They too have been released.

The student leader was received by his family, friends and relatives, including the rector of the Central University of Venezuela, Víctor Rago, who repeatedly requested his release, “because it was an arbitrary measure and had no justification.”

Rago, who became personally involved in this cause, stated that the student's liberation is a consequence of political dialogue, which must be maintained and cultivated. “The fundamental thing is the possibility for the interlocutors to sit down and talk and reach reasonable agreements; against those who maintain that dialogue should not be sought. John left because the people to whom he was linked are free, that had to happen from legal logic.”

