The 6 students responsible for the anti-Semitic act were suspended for 2 days; school announced “action plan”

A 15-year-old Jewish student was the victim of an anti-Semitic act by 6 classmates at Beacon School, an elite school in São Paulo. The information is from the news portal Metropolises. According to the portal, the 6 students drew swastikas and sang the anthem of the Hitler Youth, an organization for young people in Nazi Germany.

After the student's parents informed the school about the episode, Beacon School suspended the 6 for 2 days. In a note sent to the students' parents, the school said it regretted the case and announced that it had initiated “immediately” to an investigation process. Here's the complete of the note (PDF – 596 kB).

The school board considered the episode as “serious” and stated that the students' attitude does not represent the “values” from Beacon. The school also announced the creation of an action plan for “awareness” It is “preventive actions” to anti-Semitic actions.

This was not the first time that an elite school in São Paulo registered a case that refers to Nazism. In June 2022, a student at the elite Avenues school in São Paulo cited Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in the school yearbook, with the phrase “Anyone can handle victory, but only the powerful can handle defeat”, in English. The student also wrote “Hitler” below the sentence.