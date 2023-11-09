Home page World

A suspect was arrested during a major police operation at a school in Offenburg. © Christina Häußler/Einsatz-Report24/dpa

A student is said to have shot a classmate at a school in Offenburg. The police launched a major operation.

Offenburg – At a school in Offenburg, Baden, a teenager is said to have injured a classmate with a firearm. The suspect was arrested as part of a large-scale operation, the police said.

The injured person was given first aid by rescue workers. Officials are currently assuming there is one perpetrator and one injured person. No further danger can currently be assumed. The school is largely cordoned off.

According to the police, around 180 students were taken from the school in Offenburg, Baden. The young people are looked after by trained staff, which could take a certain amount of time. Only then can they go to their parents, as the police said. “There is currently no further danger,” it said.

The school is located in the northern part of the municipality in the Ortenau district. “The police are on site with strong forces,” it said in a statement. dpa