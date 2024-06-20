Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/20/2024 – 19:37

The São Paulo Civil Police are investigating a robbery inside the Paraíso station (Line 1-Blue), of the Metro, in the south of the capital, on May 25th. The victim was a 17-year-old student approached by the suspect inside the subway terminal and, as he was not carrying cash, he was forced to make a Pix to the robber worth R$500.

The assailant has not yet been identified. According to the police report, the victim was approached by an “unknown person” after passing through the station’s turnstile. The suspect allegedly lifted his sweatshirt and showed a firearm.

The criminal asked the young man, in a threatening tone, to hand over all the money he had. As the victim did not carry any cash, the suspect demanded that the student make a Pix worth R$500 from his current account.

According to the record, the money transferred would have gone to a woman’s account. After the approach, the assailant “walked away to the boarding platform”, according to the police report.

The State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP) said in a statement that the unit’s teams are carrying out efforts to identify the criminal and the person who was the recipient of the transferred money. “The investigations were forwarded to the Metropolitan Police Station (Delpom)”, informed the department.

Metro, also in a statement sent to Estadão, says that it is reinforcing the security infrastructure at Paraíso station. “Recording the case will help in the development of new strategies to prevent occurrences and the company reinforces the need for rapid communication to any employee for immediate action that increases the chances of arresting suspects”, informed Metrô.