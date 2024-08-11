Nouran Khaled, an industrial engineering student at Liwa College in Abu Dhabi, has invented a smart system to track cars and warn them at blind spots at intersections and bridges, by sending a warning alert to the driver’s phone via Bluetooth.

The system, called “Safe Us on Road,” includes a phone app using iBeacon technology and sensors.

The student confirmed that her innovation enhances road safety.

She explained that her project is a device that is installed on both sides at intersections, bridges and fences on both sides of roads that contain blind spots. Its mission is to reduce accidents, as the first device senses the oncoming car and sends an alert to the second device to send to the car.

She explained that the driver must activate the SafeUs application and activate the Bluetooth option on his phone or connect it to the car to receive warning alerts, which stop automatically after passing the danger zone.

She said: “I added another option for those who cannot use Bluetooth, which is the automatic stop sign option. When a car passes in front of one of the two devices, this device wirelessly sends a signal to the other device to open the (automatic stop sign) automatically to serve as a warning to the other party of an approaching car.