A Filipino student is building a solar system for a competition. The special thing about it: Not only are its main components made from organic waste, it also works without direct sunlight.

Manila – It is well known that bright sunshine is required for solar systems to work. If the sky darkens, for example due to rising clouds or the beginning of dusk, the energy yield goes downhill. And there is another disadvantage of solar power generators: some of their material components are not one hundred percent environmentally friendly.

A Filipino student has now developed a material that solves both problems. He developed a plastic that mainly consists of organic waste and also “harvests” UV light. “Aureus” is what 27-year-old Carvey Maigue calls his invention, which won the prestigious James Dyson Award last year. But that’s not all: there was even a specially created sustainability award for the solar material because it is so innovative.

Use sunlight as a power source even when the sky is cloudy

The material absorbs the UV light and begins to glow yellow. With the help of the smallest solar cells, radiant light energy can be converted into electricity. Since UV light is a part of the light that also penetrates closed cloud cover, electricity is available from morning to evening – 365 days a year. In 2018 Maigue had already taken part in the competition, but could not score points with the jury with its UV light absorbing window – because he could only present the whole thing as a theory. He had not succeeded in making the "glass" itself.

“When I first started in 2018, my invention was just a window that aimed to use UV light, i.e. sunlight, and convert it into electricity,” says Maigue in one Video interview with James Dyson Awards staff. “Unfortunately, I didn’t manage to make this glass at the time, but I continued to develop the product and kept the concept and technology and found other uses for it. Aureus is actually a material or technology that enables other devices to harvest UV light and convert it into electricity. “

Material innovation from organic waste from poor harvests

Three years and countless experiments later, with Aureus, Maigue has a material in her hands that is manageable and works. It consists of 80 percent organic waste, which the student obtains from Filipino farmers. The organic waste is, for example, crop failures due to severe weather disasters such as floods and severe storms. Maigue uses the destroyed plant material, which is no longer usable for the farmers, and breathes a second life into it.

Maigue's focus on sustainability is no accident. His homeland, the Philippines, is one of the countries on earth hardest hit by climate change. Around 20 percent of Aureus is still made of plastic, but Maigue is optimistic that it is only a matter of time before his invention will be 100 percent "organic".

Even clothes that throw off “energy-to-go” would be possible

Because the fabric can be brought into different shapes, it can be used in numerous ways, for example as the outer skin of airplanes, boats and electric cars. However, fabrics made from aureus, which can use light as "energy to go", would also be feasible. "I want to produce threads and fabrics so that even clothing would be able to harvest ultraviolet light and convert it into electricity," says the inventor. In addition, UV rays can be captured and converted into energy, which in cities reflects off building facades and footpaths and has so far been useless.

"Just as computers were previously only used by the government or the military and now the same technology is in our smartphones, I would like the generation of solar energy to become more accessible," says Maigue of his invention.