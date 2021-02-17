Poverty is exploding among students. More and more students have to deal with economic and food insecurity. They also suffer from cramped housing and distance education. It is in this context that a group of Sciences-Po students decided to open a Secours populaire branch attached to the Paris federation.

Why did you decide, with several students from Sciences-Po, to launch a branch of the Secours populaire français (SPF)?

Mehdi Hmoudane Many of us at Sciences-Po are very sensitive to the problems of precariousness and exclusion. With the Covid-19 crisis, we are aware that some of our student colleagues have fallen into precariousness. We didn’t want to sit idly by and ask ourselves how to act on our scale. This is why we decided to create an SPF branch specific to the school.

How is this initiative received by Sciences-Po students? And by school?

Mehdi Hmoudane To be recognized as a “student initiative”, you have to compete in an election. We came out on top of the 23 projects that were presented to the students. This election gives us the right to material support from the establishment. In our daily discussions, we feel a great enthusiasm among the students. Many want to get involved in Secours populaire at Sciences-Po, but also in the Paris federation.

What are the profiles of Sciences-Po students, and which public is affected by this precariousness aggravated by the economic crisis?

Mehdi Hmoudane The majority of Sciences-Po students come from upper social classes. But efforts are being made with the provisions of priority education agreements, signed with high schools in working-class neighborhoods, for more diversity. As students will have to be decision-makers during their careers, we absolutely want to make them aware of the subject of precariousness, with information. We want them to participate in our actions, inside and outside the establishment. And we also aim to raise funds for the French Secours populaire.

Before the crisis, 20% of students were already living below the poverty line. Half were obliged to take a salary to finance their studies. The health and economic crisis worsened the situation. How does it manifest itself at Sciences-Po, which is rather renowned as being a sector where the public is well-off?

Mehdi Hmoudane Everyone observes that student precariousness has sadly jumped to record levels. At Sciences-Po Paris, it does not manifest itself that much. There are also services specific to the school to help. Our goal is to give a plus and bring all the help that the SPF represents: help with clothing, food, and also moral support … This aspect is particularly to be taken into account for students who have distance lessons in 9 square meters rooms, and who do not know their classmates or their teachers. In our project, we want to create discussion groups, face-to-face, to get out of isolation.

Are Sciences-Po students affected by student insecurity?

Mehdi Hmoudane There are some, but it is a taboo. The subject is not discussed between students. We want people in need to come to us without being ashamed.

What concrete actions do you plan to take with students in need?

Mehdi Hmoudane We have just been recognized by the students at the beginning of February. We are therefore at the very beginning of the project. We have launched a working group to plan initiatives such as marauding in Paris. We also want to unite several associations to collect food and clothing, at Sciences-Po and also outside.

Do you meet students who have lost a food job because of the economic crisis?

Mehdi Hmoudane Personally, yes. We expect to meet this type of profile during our future actions and to develop as much solidarity as possible in these situations.

Why join the Secours populaire and not launch a student association?

Mehdi Hmoudane We asked ourselves this question. We made this choice because we already knew the Secours populaire. Its actions, throughout the territory, are remarkable. Its values ​​correspond to us. Bringing them to Sciences-Po is a great challenge.

You come from popular neighborhoods. How did you get into Sciences-Po?

Mehdi Hmoudane I did all my schooling in Saint-Denis. I passed the baccalaureate at the Suger high school, in the Franc-Moisin district. I have always been interested in public debate, journalism, news. I have always had this desire to act and an interest in public affairs.