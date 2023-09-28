Home page World

Members of a special police unit storm the Erasmus University Clinic in Rotterdam. An attacker in combat fatigues is said to have shot around inside and then set the building on fire. © Bas Czerwinski/Imago

The Netherlands is in shock: In Rotterdam, an attacker shoots around in the hospital and sets a fire. Several people are killed. A suspect is arrested.

Update from September 28th, 6:53 p.m.: The press conference is currently underway in Rotterdam. According to police information, two people died in the terrible incident and other people were injured, including a seriously injured 14-year-old. An attacker fired shots and set a fire in an apartment and in the Erasmus University Hospital.

At around 2:25 p.m., several emergency calls were received by the police in Rotterdam; there were shootings in several places. In a residential building, the attacker, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, shot a 39-year-old woman in her apartment. The 14-year-old daughter was also seriously injured and the mother died. The lecturer who was shot by the attacker in a lecture hall at the university hospital also died from his serious injuries.

The suspect was arrested on the helicopter deck of the hospital at around 3:30 p.m. It is said to be a medical student. Special forces including a helicopter were in action. The 32-year-old probably acted alone. The motive is still unknown, but the suspected perpetrator is said to be no stranger to the authorities. He has already been noticed several times for animal cruelty.

Chaos in Rotterdam: Student in combat uniform opens fire in university clinic – several dead and injured

First report from September 28th, 5:58 p.m.:

Rotterdam – Chaos in the center of Rotterdam. Sirens sound constantly, rescue workers from the fire department and emergency services are on site, and special police units are on duty. Several people were killed and injured by gunfire in the Dutch port city. The police do not give an exact number of victims. According to the Dutch media AD shot around in several places and then set a fire.

Attacker in combat uniform shoots around in hospital – Professor’s life is in danger

Accordingly, the attacker visited the Erasmus University Hospital and shot a professor in a lecture hall. His condition is according to information from AD still unclear at the moment. According to student statements, his life was in danger. This has not been officially confirmed. The man had previously entered a nearby apartment and fired his weapon there. Two other people were injured by the shots.

The attacker set fire to both the apartment and the classroom in the university clinic, as numerous posts on X (formerly Twitter) show. The fire in the residential building is now under control, but there is a loud fire in the hospital AD still. Images from the scene show students and clinical staff fleeing the building. Some came out into the street “crying and without shoes.” Similar scenes took place in Germany in May, when a man shot at employees at the Mercedes factory in Stuttgart.

Chaotic scenes in front of the hospital: students and staff flee after shots are fired

Patients have also been taken outside. Photos from the crime scene show people in wheelchairs and hospital beds being wheeled out of the building. However, it is unclear what happened to patients receiving intensive care and acute treatment. However, one image shows a group of medics in scrubs escaping the hospital.

Hectic scenes in Rotterdam: Medical students and hospital staff flee the Erasmus University Hospital after shots are fired and a fire breaks out. © Bas Czerwinski/Imago

“It was chaos,” the Dutch news portal AD quoted a hospital employee as saying. The woman (24) had just started her shift in the human resources department when the shots were fired in the lecture hall opposite her office. She immediately ran into the underground car park, where she hid in her car. Her colleagues also immediately ran in all directions and panic broke out. “I am very shocked by what happened,” the 24-year-old continued.

Shots and fire in hospital in Rotterdam: suspected perpetrator arrested – PR at 6.45 p.m

The suspected perpetrator was arrested on the helicopter deck of the university clinic. According to the information, it is said to be a 32-year-old. The attacker was previously described by witnesses as tall and in his early 20s. He is said to have been wearing combat fatigues and headphones during the handgun shooting.

It is unclear whether the person arrested is the person described. In any case, the police assume it was an isolated crime. It is currently unclear what the motive was and whether it could have been a former medical student or employee. Police say his role and involvement is currently being investigated. A press conference will follow at 6:45 p.m. (dpa/rku)