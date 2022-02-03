Students of Applied Technology High Schools, affiliated to the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, reviewed dozens of innovations in the field of robotics, water conservation, energy generation, search and rescue, automatic firefighting, jewelry industry, and medical support, as part of the “Technical Education and Innovation Week 2022” activities, under the title “Technical Education and Innovation Week 2022” Discovery experiences.

Three students presented an innovation to address the problem of children drowning in swimming pools, based on the presence of a plastic net under the water, which carries the child to the surface of the pool when he drowns.

In detail, the students presented a wide range of new and exciting engineering and technological projects, including the creation of a drone dedicated to dealing with fires and others, traveling at a speed of 100 km per hour, presented by the citizen student Al Yazia Ismail Al Hosani.

Al-Yazia explained that the aircraft is equipped with front and rear cameras, which are connected to a display installed in a controller.

She added that “the plane can transmit images from the heart of the event, whether it is a fire or anything else,” noting that the main idea of ​​its creation is to deal with accidents in general, and to ensure that people are present or not in the place to provide assistance and rescue them.

The student, Aisha Ahmed Al Darmaki, created a machine for gold and precious metals and inlaid with precious stones, through a set of crafting techniques required by the field of accessory creation.

The innovations included the “Smart Water Faucet” project, which was presented by students, Wadima Al Rumaithi, Ishaba Al Mazrouei, and Amal Seif.

Through it, it is possible to control the flow of water, which means to rationalize its consumption.

The students, Nawar Al-Muhairi, Shamsa Al-Amri, and Mazoon Al-Mazrouei, presented the innovation of the “safe pool” to address the problem of children drowning in swimming pools, where the innovation relies on providing the swimming pool with a sensor that sends instant signals to activate the alarm system, with the rise of a plastic net planted under the water to the top to carry the child to the surface of the pond, thus saving his life from drowning.

The students, Reem Al-Mazrouei, Latifa Muhammad, and Reem Musabih, presented the project “a remote solar energy generation and control system” through a smart system for generating solar energy with greater efficiency and effectiveness, lower cost, and ease of implementation. Through this system, voltage, current, and light sensors are linked. , to obtain accurate electrical readings, then detect faults and monitor them remotely using new technologies.

The innovations included the “Electromagnetic System for Landing and Stopping Airplanes” project, a simulated flight device project, a sterile three-dimensional face mask project for people with chronic diseases, a project using the Emirates ID and Microsoft to measure the temperature of students on buses, and an electronic fire suppression project.



