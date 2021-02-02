An American student named Elizabeth (Elizabeth) became famous on the net after having sex during a lesson at Zoom. She forgot to turn off the sound, so all the classmates present at the lesson heard her moans. It is reported by HITC.

A 40-second TikTok video featured a group chat in which the rest of the students asked Elizabeth if she was doing well. Some asked the girl to turn off the microphone, but their requests were never heard.

The video quickly went viral, with over 2.6 million viewers in just one day. Some of the viewers were seriously concerned that the details of their personal life could also cause ridicule from colleagues and classmates.

“Elizabeth from TikTok is the reason why I check three times if I mute the microphone in Zoom,” wrote one commentator. The video is currently closed by the privacy settings.

Earlier, a high school teacher from New York masturbated on camera during an online call via Google Meet. He was fired from his job, after which he was under investigation for his actions.