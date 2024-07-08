School is a very important process for the development of human beings, not only because of the fact that they store information in their brains, which will be useful for certain occasions and some others that are not so useful but that at the end of the day must be learned. In order for students to be able to process the teachings better, there are ways to make classes entertaining, and a teacher from the United States apparently did an excellent job, at least that is what one of his students notes.

Through the forums of Redditthe user known as MisterKayrub who is also the teacher, has mentioned that to say goodbye to the school year and start the summer vacation, a student gave him a gift card from the store PlayStation worth $50 to buy digital games or DLC. And while it is a somewhat expensive gift, what mattered most to him was that he took the time to write a card, dedicate a few words and possibly spend his savings to make it happen.

In fact, the user himself commented that in order to empathize with the students, he mentioned on some occasions that he also has video games as a hobby, indicating that PS5 It was his favorite platform, so the user had a clue as to what he could give him. The teacher adds that he had never received anything similar in 15 years.

This story spread through the forums, with memories among users about teachers who are worthwhile, since more than one had the privilege of living with one of them, and having satisfactory experiences in high school and that the classroom did not become something routine.

Via: Reddit

Author’s note: Definitely the gift that many would like to receive. The best thing is that he was a teacher that the students considered outstanding in his work.