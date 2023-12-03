An accident in a school primary, which occurred in 2017, led to a significant legal ruling. A 9-year-old boy, during recess, slipped on the wet grass, seriously injuring his face against a fence wall.

There mother, alerted by the school, took him to hospital where he received treatment for the injuries he suffered. Healing and consequences took about 20 days, but left lasting marks.

As Umbria ON reports, in the absence of an agreement with the insurance company school, the boy’s parents, represented by a lawyer, sued the Ministry of Education and the comprehensive school. According to them, the injuries were attributable to structural and supervisory deficiencies at the school. Aesthetic damage and disability of 7% were highlighted according to the INAIL tables.

Six years after the accident, the judge established compensation of almost 7,200 euros, plus legal and court costs, to be paid jointly by the Ministry and the Institute. The ruling highlights the need for greater supervision during recess, especially with very young pupils. The court heard that concerns about the dangerousness of the wall had previously been raised by parents.

