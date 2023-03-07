Genoa – Not only is Genoa a Mediterranean city with an enviable climate. But what’s more, Liguria counts the highest botanical variability in Europe. This is remembered by the students of the Marsano who for three days (yesterday, Tuesday, today, Wednesday and tomorrow) are engaged in rendering the area above the Sturla purification planta new mega garden by the sea, planting plants and arranging factory-fresh furnishings.

“The planned new redevelopment plan of the Sturla treatment plant – explains Marco Corzetto teacher and entrepreneur – was made possible thanks to a synergy of intent with the Marsano Institute which will be the executor of the project and the professionals of the Green Technical Studio of Genoa who have suggested the new project for the arrangement of the area, based on drawings by Agnieszka Chadala and the coordination of activities” specifies the professional agronomist teacher of the “Studio del Verde”.

The whole operation foresees, after an initial cleaning and recovery of the area, the insertion of new plants typical of the Mediterranean maquis.

“The main characteristic of a Mediterranean garden – points out the teacher – is that of “make yourself heard even before showing off” and it is for this reason that an important value of the redevelopment will be guaranteed by the presence of shrubs capable of offering blooms with a gpleasant perfume”.

Pittosporum saplings and eleagnus hedges they will mix their perfume with the smell of the sea. In particular, among the new plants, essences will be included in order to create shady corners as well as hedges evergreens.

The pittosporum saplings, in addition to offering a pleasant scent in the spring period, let Marsano know, “will cheer who frequents the area with useful shadow angles in an area so exposed to the sun”.

The eleagnius hedge will instead serve to break the continuity of the spaces by offering, in the autumn period, a remarkable scent which will spread in the area. Colored flowerbeds will make the area more alive, Corzetto illustrates, not least the vases of medicinal plants.