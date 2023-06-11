China.- The case of a disturbing discovery by a student went viral on social networks, since he found a rat’s head in his food.

The student from Jiangxi University in China got an unpleasant surprise when he ran into a rat’s head in the cafeteria food.

The young man complained to the authorities and the chefshowever, they limited themselves to insisting that it is actually “duck”.

But in the pictures you get to peek at the “extra protein” on your plate.

According to local media, the incident occurred days ago in the cafeteria of the Jiangxi Industrial Commerce Vocational Technical College in Nanchang, China.

The young man was eating his lunch when noticed what looked like a rat head in his bowl of riceso he took out his phone to record his discovery.

The cafeteria staff they told him it wasn’t a rat’s head, but a duck’s head with an unusual shape.

It should be noted that duck heads and necks are ingredients common in Chinese cuisine, but it was not part of the young man’s plate.

Users of social networks in China made memes about it / Photo: Capture

On June 3, the college issued an official statement discrediting rumors about a “rat head” that had started circulating at the university.

Users of social networks made the comparison of the skull of a rat / Photo: Capture

Even the local food supervision office also commented, claiming that it was indeed the head of a duck. School officials warned students not to talk about the incident online anymore.