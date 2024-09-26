The student had been rushed to the Ospedale del Mare in Naples in critical condition after the fall from the second floor

Everyone was hoping for a better outcome but the conditions already seemed really critical after the fall from the window of the school. In the end, unfortunately, the young man died. student 16 year old who yesterday, Tuesday 24 September, fell from the second floor of the “E. Pantaleo” high school in Torre del Greco.

We are in the province of Naples, in the first hours after the incident we thought of everything. An accident, a very unfortunate fatality, a voluntary gesture. The boy had been rushed to the Ospedale del Mare in Naples in critical condition, many seemed to have understood how serious the student’s situation was.

Unfortunately, in the last few hours the death after desperate attempts to recover the young man and save him. The accident that occurred on Tuesday morning, however, was fatal. They are trying to clarify what happened and try to investigate the reasons for the shocking gesture for a student, such a young boy.

The boy was inside his classroom, located on the second floor of the school in via Cimaglia, when, shortly before the start of lessons, some people saw him fall into the void. His conditions immediately appeared extremely serious. After several hours of hope, the tragic epilogue arrived.

The Carabinieri intervened immediately on the scene of the incident to carry out the necessary investigations. From the beginning, the investigations they have ruled out the involvement of third parties. The only hypothesis that seems to be gaining traction is that of a voluntary act. The young man’s body is now under the jurisdiction of the Torre Annunziata Prosecutor’s Office, which will have to decide whether to proceed with further investigations.

Following the tragedy, the mayor of Torre del Greco, Luigi Mennella, promptly canceled all the events planned for that day, expressing his condolences and solidarity with the student’s family. The entire community of the populous Neapolitan municipality is still shocked by what happened at one of its educational institutions.