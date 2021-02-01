“ Pduring the course, says Florence Gourlay, the students remained focused, the atmosphere was learning. It was friendly, with pedagogical interactions, questions, looks that indicate that we must insist on such and such a notion… ” In short, an ordinary course, at the University of South Brittany (UBS), in Lorient, in Morbihan. Except that, since November, the university has been almost deserted, due to the epidemic and the establishment of “hybrid” courses. Except that this ordinary course has become an extraordinary adventure, organized by a teacher and students determined, despite the ban, to “Show that it was possible”. Which earned them some admonitions and unexpected media coverage.

Florence Gourlay does not exactly have the profile of a pasionaria. Certainly, outside the university, she is a committed woman, elected opposition in Lorient on a list that brought together the left, from the Greens to the Communists. But, at UBS, she has been above all a lecturer in geography since 1996, responsible for the master’s degree in “coastal land development and planning” (Auteli) and who also provides her knowledge to students of the “science, ecology” license. and society ”(SES). A teacher Louen, enrolled in L3, describes as “Appreciated for its lessons and close to its students”, “Empathetic”, adds his comrade Léa, but who knows “Always remain in the posture of a teacher”.

Pirate courses, without permission

In any case, a teacher sufficiently attentive to her students, even from a distance, to have understood very quickly what the passage in distancing involved for them: “In December, we saw that they were starting to sink. We have small numbers, especially in Masters – 18 students in M1 and as many in M2 – and we all know them. This was manifested by cameras cut off during videoconferences, renderings out of time… Some people clearly told us that they couldn’t take it any more. “ Gwenaëlle, in M2, was in this case: “I’m a pretty good student, but after three weeks of videoconferencing, I dropped out. I couldn’t find any meaning in what we were doing. “ For professional training, involving a lot of ground, the distance mode is even more penalizing. Lea: “We wonder if we will have the level to apply for the master. Very few of us have found an internship, which we have to start in April. It weighs a lot. You lose self-esteem. “

Thanks to these small master’s numbers, by negotiating fiercely with the rectorate to be able to transform a few practical courses, authorized face-to-face, Florence Gourlay and her colleagues had managed to keep the thread going. But it was during a license course, after the January exams, that the click occurred: “I told them I couldn’t take it anymore and I didn’t understand why they didn’t speak up more. And there, they answered me: “But we too, Madam, we want to teach.” ” Louen explains: “We were already discussing it among us. There was distress and also a feeling of injustice in relation to the prepas, to the BTS which, them, never ceased to have courses. We thought it was possible for us too, by respecting the barrier measures. “

“SES licenses are very involved students, activists”, comments Florence Gourlay. “They actively participated in the organization of climate marches, conferences on climate change …” Neither one nor two: noting that what is forbidden in universities is allowed in places of worship, the students contact churches, mosques, temples to try to organize courses there. They will also get some positive responses. Useless: Florence Gourlay takes the bull by the horns, finds a room with 90 seats in the university, warns her superiors, receives the support of her union, the Snesup-FSU, and after a face-to-face course at M1, Monday January 18 , she teaches the next day at L3: 35 face-to-face students, 22 at a distance, barrier measures respected. “It felt like a breath of air to me, Léa testifies: detaching himself from his computer, seeing people around you, with you… re-establishing society, in fact. “ Louen adds: “It was a lot more interesting and then… we weren’t alone at the end of the course. “ All the less alone since, on their own initiative, they warned the media, which gave a national impact to this “pirate course”. “We wanted that, Louen poses. We are not a generation of egotists, we also wanted to alert on the distress of all the students, on the pedagogical urgency to resume classes, and demonstrate that it was possible. We wanted to make it a political act. “ The same evening, a little bewildered, Florence Gourlay received calls even at home. “To say (him):” You are a resistance fighter! ” A colleague from Poitiers (him) said that she too was going to teach ”…

It is undoubtedly this unexpected echo that led to its convocation, the following Monday, by the president of UBS (who is also vice-president of the conference of university presidents). A warning free of charge, perhaps also thanks to the mobilization of a hundred people in front of the premises of UBS. ” You must not exaggerate, concludes the geographer, it is not an act of resistance. But we cannot accept injustice, that we are made to understand that there are essential students and non-essential ones. After a while, you have to disobey. It’s not my career that worries me, it’s my students. “ Like them, all she is waiting for now is to be allowed to continue. In Lorient and elsewhere.