The quarrel with his classmates and the rejected advances, the revelation of Business: “20-year-old American student took his own life.” The prosecutor of the Holy See Diddi speaks

The contours of the mystery of the boy found hanged in the bathroom in the Casa Bonus Pastor, in via Aurelia, in the Vatican area, are starting to become clearer. If initially the investigators had not excluded any leads, now the Promoter of Justice of the Vatican Alessandro Diddi, speaking with Affaritaliani.it, leaves no room for doubt: “The boy took his own life. We have carried out a series of in-depth investigations, working jointly with the Italian judicial authority given that the structure is located in an extra-territorial area, and we have reached the same conclusions”.

The alarm was raised on Thursday, when one of the educators who was waiting for the young man in class – the twenty-year-old American was in Rome to attend a summer course – went to look for him because he had no longer heard from him. “Yesterday morning, explains the prosecutor Diddi- we carried out an inspection with the coroner, to whom we gave the task for the autopsy which will take place in the next few days. As in every case in which there is no natural death, we have opened a file.” A necessary act, just as it was necessary, was the handover to the American embassy to “communicate the terrible news to the family”, underlines Diddi.

On reasons for the extreme gesture sources of Affaritaliani.it confirm the testimonies of the students: the victim allegedly had an argument with two roommates, who allegedly rejected his advances. At that point the two allegedly went out and spent the night elsewhere. When they returned the next day to change before going to class, they allegedly saw the twenty-year-old still asleep on the bed. This is the last moment in which they allegedly saw him alive. “They were all in shock, since they slept in the same room, and they learned that one of their peers and cohabitant committed suicide”, concludes the Vatican prosecutor Diddi.