An unreal drama has unfolded at a fair in the French university town of Clermont-Ferrand. A 22-year-old student fell from an attraction at a great height and crashed. “She screamed before she fell, which makes it even worse for me,” her mother tells news channel BFMTV. According to the first investigation results, the safety rules were not respected.

