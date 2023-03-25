The death of a young man only 19 years old shocked the inhabitants of a small region of France, after he lost his life in the middle of an exam he was taking at his school.

(It may be of interest to you: The fight between two students that led to thinking about coexistence in a school)

Nadir Bekaddour, an Algerian teenager, died in a classroom of the secondary school Gaston-Berger in Lillea city located north of France. The young man was taking an economics test when he suddenly collapsed from his seat, the clave classmates said.

The possible causes of the tragedy

According to the hypotheses handled by the French authorities, the young man suffered a cardiac arrest that left him unconscious in the middle of the room, he was later referred to a medical center.

After 5 hours, the doctors at the Lille University Hospital confirmed the death of the Algerian who was in the last grades at his school.

Read here: Macron expects his unpopular pension reform to take effect this year

In addition, the French authorities they put the magnifying glass on the teachers class, due to possible negligence at the time the tragedy occurred. According to the stories of the classmates, collected by the media La Voix du Nordteachers did not have a good response.

The student suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of the test

“An adult kept going through the lines to sign the attendance sheet, while he (the victim) was still on the ground. He no longer spoke and was beginning to turn blue. A student got up. We said we had to call the emergency services. What shocked us was that they left him alone on the ground for a while“, recounted one of the young witnesses of the event.

The student lived for three years in France.

Another witness stated in the media Lille Actu that several adults did not allow their classmates to help the young man. “A friend yelled several times that he had to be helped, that he had a pacemaker. But when the students wanted to volunteer to help him they forbade us to move”he explained.

Nadir, what he had turned 19 the day before, He had lived in France since he was 15 years old, when his relative decided to leave Algeria to look for better opportunities in Europe.

Pap Ndiaye, Minister of Education of France announced this Thursday an administrative investigation against the school and the teachers who are being pointed out as possible responsible for not providing first aid.

More news

This was the macabre plan to assassinate the former judge who imprisoned Lula in Brazil

He abused his stepsister and would have changed his sex to go to a women’s prison

France joins the bans on TikTok and vetoes its use by officials

Harold Yepes

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL