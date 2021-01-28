Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

A student delegation from Al Qasimia University visited the Sharjah Heritage Institute, within the framework of the programs organized by the Deanship of Student Affairs at the university with its partners from various government agencies and institutions, with the aim of informing students of its programs and the work it offers for the benefit of society.

The visit also comes within the framework of the common goals of the two sides to enable students, who represent many countries of the world, to learn about the Institute’s role and its contributions to preserving the historical heritage that constitutes the cultural identity of human civilization.

The Institute’s management briefed the delegation on all its departments and provided an explanation about its various plans and programs and what it seeks to consolidate in terms of enhancing knowledge of cultural heritage, as well as the institute’s role in organizing many events and activities aimed at enriching the cultural scene in the UAE. During the tour, the student delegation from Al Qasimia University stopped at the heritage library, the manuscript restoration laboratory and other facilities, and got acquainted with the efforts of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, and closely looked at the various activities, events and academic programs it offers.

The students expressed their happiness at the visit, which provided them with the opportunity to learn about the efforts of the Sharjah government, represented by the Sharjah Heritage Institute, to preserve and preserve heritage and ensure its access for generations, stressing that it will constitute a aid for them from permanent information on the importance of heritage and its preservation.