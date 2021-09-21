Today is Student’s Day. As always, there will be celebrations among the young, some excesses. But this 2021 finds high school with little reason to celebrate. A new report from Cippec, which is presented today and is focused on the impact of school closures on that educational level shows the depths of deterioration. There is a fact that is eloquent: 7 out of 10 high school students now perform below the expected minimum.

The Cippec data includes a simulation made by the World Bank based on indicators that existed before the pandemic. Projecting them to the current situation, it is obtained that the proportion of Argentine 15-year-old students who are below the minimum level of school performance (associated with what the PISA tests measure) went from 52% before the pandemic to 73% now.

The simulation presents three possible scenarios: optimistic, intermediate and pessimistic, which varies according to duration of school closings (7, 10, and 13 months, respectively) and the effectiveness of mitigation strategies (high, intermediate and low).

Alejandra Cardini, director of the Cippec Education program and co-author of the report, says that, due to the conditions in Argentina, the closest scenario is the “pessimist”. And that is why it can be concluded that today there are 7 out of 10 students who are below the minimum in performance.

The PISA data correspond to reading and it measures – specifically – the ability of students to “identify the central idea of ​​a text of moderate length, find information following explicit criteria, although sometimes complex, and reflect on the purpose and form of the texts when indicated” .

The Cippec document also warns about the increase in the dropout rate for boys of that age and on the deepening inequalities. All this due to the fact that, during 2020, 4 out of 10 young people had little or no bond with their teachers, and during the first half of 2021 there were weeks in which 9 out of 10 students did not attend classrooms. In addition, Cippec shows, the time that young people dedicate to work increased.

Argentina is among the countries that closed their schools the most for the pandemic. An OECD report, released last week, shows how many closed school days had the countries that are part of that body. On average it was 100 days. Mexico was the one that closed the most (260 days) and New Zealand the one that closed the least (25). Argentina is not listed in the OECD, but most of the country’s schools were much closer to Mexico.

About him school dropout, Cippec takes a projection from the IDB that indicates that, in the region, a decade was lost in terms of educational inclusion. By 2020, 18% of young people between 15 and 17 years old would have been out of school, but due to the interruption of classes, this indicator is now projected at 22%.

Abandonment affects the most vulnerable children the most. The percentage of young people between the ages of 18 and 22 who finished high school in the high socioeconomic level is 90%, while those of the low level are only 41%.

From Cippec they ask to apply in the country, urgently, early warning computer systems that allow prevent further dropouts. They are “nominal” databases, capable of monitoring the situation of each boy and adolescent in a personalized way. With this you can know instantly when a boy stops going to school and, with an adequate system, intervene and eventually seek to get him back to the classroom.

Almost all the countries in the region already have these systems, but Argentina has not yet. There were advances in some provinces, a resolution of the Federal Council of Education to be done at the national level, and even a law (of “school card”) that establishes that it be implemented. But the system is not there yet.

“Educational information systems based on individualized student data are essential for managing the main challenges of the education sector in the post-pandemic. In Argentina, the development of this type of information should be accelerated and deepened, which are the basis for the design of early warning systems to prevent school dropouts and other mechanisms to support schooling with relevant learning ”, says Juan Cruz Perusia , Cippec researcher and co-author of the document.

Cardini told Clarion that this is the time to prioritize early warning systems and explain what intervention should look like before possible abandonment. “If it is detected that the young person is working, it can be offered scholarships; If the abandonment is for a matter of learning, the most appropriate are the tutorials; and if it is due to a family problem, I would have to act a support network focused on social”.

The next challenge is determining who is in charge of implementing this policy: whether it is the school, the district, the province, or the nation. Or how they are combined.

“High school is a key level. It is the last mandatory level in Argentina. A country does better with young people who finish high school and who do so with good learning. If this is not reversed quickly, the country will have harsh consequences ten years from now ”, is Cardini’s diagnosis and warning.