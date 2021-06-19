Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

In an incident that surprised many, a female student committed suicide in Egypt, despite excelling in the preparatory exams.

The security services revealed that the 14-year-old student committed suicide in Giza Governorate (northern Egypt) after she passed the preparatory stage with a total of 95%.

However, the student taking this step has another reason.

The student threw herself from her fourth-floor bedroom balcony just a day after her results were announced.

The Egyptian security revealed that the student’s father refused to present the gift of success he had promised her, which was a mobile phone, which prompted her to quarrel with her mother.

After that, she entered her room, only to be surprised by her family’s suicide and to find her dead body in front of the house.