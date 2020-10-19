GThe youth word of the year has just been chosen. And as always, everyone has something to complain about when choosing. It’s good that Goethe didn’t experience that. Namely, he also collected youthful words of his era. There was a reason he knew this particularly well.

In his capacity as Weimar Minister he had to deal with the students and their bad habits. The University of Jena was part of his area of ​​responsibility. In 1811 he wrote in his memoirs “Poetry and Truth” about the period around 1770: “In Jena and Halle the brutality had risen to the highest, physical strength, fencing skills, the wildest self-help was the order of the day there; and such a state can only be sustained and reproduced through the meanest booze. “