Student Choices The aim is to keep the entrance exams for universities as normal as possible this spring

Colleges endeavor to conduct spring and summer entrance examinations as normally as possible on college campuses, if the situation of the coronavirus pandemic so permits.

Arene, the rector’s council of polytechnics, announced on Monday that a digital polytechnic exam common to most fields will be held as a one-stage short exam between 31 May and 9 June. There are eight test days.

University entrance exams are also scheduled to be held on campuses in May and June. As early as October, the University Rectors’ Council Unifi announced that more detailed arrangements will be announced no later than March 16, ie before the main spring application to universities starts on March 17. The joint application ends on March 31.

An applicant can apply for a total of six degree programs, but can only take one place.

Last in the spring, confusion was caused by the fact that the selection criteria were changed only after the applicants had already submitted their applications. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trials were conducted in part remotely and in two phases. In some fields, such as medicine, universities also increased the choice of certificate to as high as 75 per cent instead of the originally planned of about 50 per cent.

The aim is to return to the original plans this spring, even in the sense that the share of evidence selection will not be increased. However, the size of the share varies considerably. In universities, for example, only 40 percent of new students are admitted to law faculties on the basis of their student certificates.

For polytechnics about half of the new students will be selected this spring either on the basis of either matriculation certificates or vocational undergraduate certificates, but the proportion varies.

The aim in polytechnics is to make choices that guarantee equal treatment of applicants and to organize a polytechnic entrance examination in a health-safe way, ie in accordance with the instructions and recommendations of the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare.

The purpose is to hold experiments in small groups, and masks can also be used.

“Preparing for spring 2021 students is completely different from last year. We have had time to assess the implementation and problems of the two-stage polytechnic selection test held in May – June 2020, ”says the CEO in the press release. Petri Lempinen University of Applied Sciences Rector’s Council from Arene.

Last March, due to the spread of the coronavirus, Finland entered exceptional circumstances at the same time as the joint search began.

At that time, the decisions on the two-stage distance and close exam were made in a situation where the authorities had closed the premises of the educational institutions from teaching, and there were also a lot of restrictions in force in the country, such as the Uusimaa lock, Lempinen reminds.

A total of about 36,000 applicants took part in the short tests in June and October. “It is not known that infection chains have left the selection tests,” says Lempinen.

“One-step by organizing a mid-term exam, polytechnics want to dispel suspicions about the possibilities of fraud that were discussed in the context of the 2020 university distance tests. In order to ensure equal treatment of applicants, it is important to eliminate the possibility of abuse during the test, ”says Lempinen.

Last year, it became clear that remote sensing monitoring is inherently difficult to organize because it easily encounters a threat to privacy and it is not possible to completely combat fraud. Admittedly, questions from remote tests can be made to require broader background information.