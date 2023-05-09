A young man from the province of Misiones, Argentina, won 36 million Argentine pesos (just over 710 million Colombian pesos) in the lotteryafter buying a ticket casually. after a few days without thinking about the subject he remembered—also fortuitously—to review how he had been doing with their numbers. There, he was surprised to see that he was right and became a creditor of a million-dollar sum of money.

Throughout the country and the world, there are different situations related to the lottery. In thousands of points on the planet, millions of people bet with the illusion of getting a financial prize and using it for various purposes.

(Also: Revealing trick to win the Chance without matching all the numbers)

Within that universe, sometimes everything happens in an unexpected way. While many people play regularly and apply certain strategies, others just play it casually and sometimes even win.

This was what happened to a man in Misiones. The winner, who presented himself as a student, participated in draw 3042 of the Misionera Poceada Quiniela. The ticket for him was purchased at agency No. 352, located in Eldorado. According to what the gambler told Misiones Online, the idea of ​​betting arose spontaneously.

(In addition: Bogotano earned more than $4,550 million in the accumulated chance in Abastos)

The young man regularly visits the premises because bills are also collected there. That was what he was doing on Tuesday, April 25, when the idea of ​​buying a ticket crossed his mind. To that end, he asked the vendor if there were any machine-printed coupons left. “He gave me the last one he had left for draw No. 3042″, indicated and added that He bought it for 150 Argentine pesoswhich is equivalent to about 3,000 Colombian pesos.

The winning sequence of the lottery was 19-38-56-62-69-87-90-92.

Since he is not a frequent player and he bought the ticket without much interest, he did not think about it again for three days. However, When he returned to the agency to make another payment, he remembered that he had bought the receipt and asked the employee if he could review it..

After a few minutes, the manager returned and told him the great news: “When he told me he had a prize, I was stunned, and I couldn’t react.” At that time, the student became a creditor of the sum of $36,277,654 Argentine pesos. The winning ticket, which he bought by chance, had the following numbers: 19-38-56-62-69-87-90-92.

(Also: Did you know? The probability and science behind the lottery and chance)

Although he chose not to reveal his identity given the risk of publicly exposing that he has that amount of money, he did comment that thinking about what to do with so much money caused him concern.

This is the ticket with which the young student won. Photo: Courtesy Missions Online / THE NATION (GDA)

“I never imagined having that amount of money, even more so, being a student. I immediately began to think about how I was going to do the paperwork, what I was going to invest in, and that caused me a lot of stress”. In any case, as he told her, he has already made a decision: he will invest in a property.

(In addition: This is how you can play the lotteries with the best prizes in the country)

Finally, he stressed the fortuitousness of the bet and the fact that he was very close to not only not buying that ticket that changed his life, but also forgetting to check the result and claim the prize. In this regard, the young man explained that his family gambles regularlybut in his personal case this was “the third play in a long time.”

More news of your interest:

THE NATION / GDA