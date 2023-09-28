A 14-year-old student was arrested this Thursday after wounding three teachers and a student with a knife in a high school in Jerez de la Frontera, city ​​in southern Spain, police sources informed EFE.

The events occurred at the Elena García Armada Institute and the student was a third-year student of Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO).

The student was arrested by the Police in the same center, when he was still carrying the two knives he used to commit the attack. Being over 14 years old is already liable for crimes, according to Spanish law.

A police spokesperson explained that, at the moment, The reasons why this minor attacked with two knives that he was carrying in his backpack are unknown. according to witnesses, to teachers and classmates.

The attack occurred shortly after classes began and, according to a student in an adjoining classroom, The student went angrily to the back of the class, where his backpack was, he took out two knives and began to attack indiscriminately.

The aggressor hit the teacher who was in the classroom in the eye and also injured two other teachers and two students, one of them slightly.

The three teachers and one of the students were taken to the Jerez hospital to be treated for superficial wounds that were not serious, although one of the teachers will undergo surgery, since his injury is more complex, according to sources from the Andalusian Health Service.

The alleged aggressor, after his arrest, was transferred to the Jerez de la Frontera Police Station, where he remains in the cells until the Police complete the report; He will then be placed at the disposal of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

After the attack, the high school students were taken to the courtyard, while some parents approached the center scared and nervous to find out what had happened. Many of them chose to take their children.

According to a student in the same grade as the alleged aggressor, the student “He is not a problematic boy, but he is always alone, he has ‘a touch’; I think he has lost his mind,” he said.

A parent at the center reported that the minor had already been involved in a violent episode, such as throwing chairs in class.

Jerez de la Frontera is one of the largest towns in the Andalusia region, known internationally for its wineries, with the famous Sherry wine, and for horse breeding.

