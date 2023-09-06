Genoa – He was attacked without any reason by three strangers, and sent to the hospital with a head wound, medicated at Galliera, where they gave him some stitches. This is the story that happened to Francesco, 28, an off-site university student of the Faculty of Biology. In addition to telling his story, he asks to punish those who beat him to death: “The message that Genoa is a violent city must not be passed on”.

Saturday night together with some friends stood in a place in via Canneto il Lungo, in the historical centre. A couple of drinks together until late at night, when around two o’clock the university student got up and was approached by a young man with a baseball cap pulled down on his head. “He asked me for a cigarette – Francesco says – and when I told him I didn’t have any because I don’t smoke, he started insulting me”. The attacker yells at the student “I’ll kill you”, and at that point two other boys (probably minors) arrive to give him support: they push Francesco against the wall and try to put their hands in his pockets to steal his wallet. He shouts. The aspiring biologist’s request for help is picked up by one of his friends, the only one left in the area. He tries to ward off the bad guys, but he too is beaten. “They broke my glasses by throwing an object in my face – continues the victim –my friend was punched instead».

To avoid worse consequences, the student starts running, crosses the Pollaiuoli slope and tries to reach the Centro police station in Piazza Matteotti. He can’t do it because the three attackers chase him, and one of them hits him with his belt buckle on the head. Francesco loses blood conspicuously, but struggles and reaches the officer who is on duty in front of the entrance to the police station. The latter, as soon as he sees him, calls the ambulance. “I presented the complaint to the police station on Monday morning – he concludes -, I did it because I want these people to be identified and pay for what they did. There are surveillance cameras from a bank, the Bnl, which filmed everything and I noticed that a tobacconist’s shop in the area also has video surveillance. The images will be acquired in the coming days by the investigators. —