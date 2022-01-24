The boards of the associations say they are ‘confronted every day’ with the mental consequences of both the corona crisis and the corona measures. “This is partly caused by the lack of social contact in the field of culture, religion, sports, social activities and the different ways of self-development that take place in student associations.”

With the recent measures, student associations were seen as catering because of the sale of drinks. So they had to stay closed. The National Chamber of Associations: “However, a student association is not just a place to have a drink. They are meeting places where students are given the opportunity to optimally develop themselves in the field of friendship, intellectuality, career, social involvement and creativity.”

The associations now state that they can offer a suitable solution for the mental problems. “But then we need much more space within the measures to allow our above-mentioned non-catering-related activities to continue. We believe that the arrival of a focused corona policy aimed at student associations can offer a solution. It’s time!” See also Vijlbrief has 'a bad feeling' about the Groningen issue

Watch all our videos about the lockdown here:

#Student #associations #give #alcohol #allowed #open