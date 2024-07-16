Home page World

An 18-year-old is on trial for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in the school they attended in St. Leon-Rot near Heidelberg. © Uwe Anspach/dpa

The attack in a school in St. Leon-Rot near Heidelberg caused horror in January. Even a contact ban did not help the victim. Now the trial begins – under special conditions.

Heidelberg/St. Leon-Rot – He is said to have stabbed his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend to death in a common room at their school: Around half a year after the death of the high school graduate, the 18-year-old alleged perpetrator must answer to the Heidelberg district court. He is accused of murder and dangerous bodily harm, among other things.

Meeting adjourned after less than an hour

The trial, which is taking place behind closed doors, began in the morning, a court spokeswoman confirmed. However, the session was adjourned after less than an hour – immediately after the charges were read out – because the psychiatric expert was ill.

According to the prosecution, the alleged perpetrator stabbed the young woman several times with a meat knife on January 25th – including in the neck and heart area. The 18-year-old died at the scene of the crime on school grounds in St. Leon-Rot near Heidelberg. The defendant then fled in a car – after an accident in Lower Saxony, the handcuffs clicked.

The crime is an extreme case of violence in schools – but not an isolated incident. Beatings, kicks, sexual assaults: more cases of violence are being reported in schools in Germany. In Baden-Württemberg, for example, 2,545 crimes against students and teachers were recorded last year – an increase of 13.5 percent. The number of violent crimes in Bavarian schools rose by 24.5 percent to 690 in 2023. In Berlin, after a record high for crimes in schools in 2022, the number of registered crimes rose again by almost twelve percent.

Car accident at 100 kilometers per hour while fleeing

The suspected perpetrator in the St. Leon-Rot case drove to Lower Saxony after the schoolgirl’s death. There, in Seesen, he collided with an uninvolved vehicle – pursued by the police – at a speed of at least 100 kilometers per hour. Both the 18-year-old and the driver of the other vehicle were injured. The young man is also said to have attacked two police officers. The public prosecutor’s office accuses him of grievous bodily harm because of the accident.

The trial will take place completely behind closed doors. The reason for this is that part of the charge also includes bodily harm from November 2023. At that time, the alleged perpetrator is said to have already injured the student who was later killed with punches. At the time of this crime, he was still 17 years old and therefore a minor.

During the crime in November, he allegedly hit the young woman because she wanted to break up with him, according to the prosecution. He only let go of her when her mother entered the room. The student suffered, among other things, a broken nose and bruises to her cheekbone and cervical spine.

No court-ordered contact ban

According to the prosecution, the victim reported the attacker after the punches, but did not request a court-ordered restraining order against contact or approach. The police reportedly contacted the student several times in the course of threat assessments. The school administration enforced a restraining order within the school using various measures. Both the victim and the alleged perpetrator were high school graduates.

If the alleged perpetrator is convicted under juvenile law, he faces up to 15 years in prison, according to the court; if convicted under adult law, he faces life imprisonment. A total of nine days of hearings are scheduled for the trial. The proceedings are scheduled to continue next Tuesday. The verdict is expected on August 15.

Almond tree in remembrance

A spokesperson for the school said shortly before the trial began: “The school community is relieved that the graduating class did really well in the written and oral exams despite the circumstances. And at the same time, the school community is relieved that the main hearing will now take place very quickly after the crime.” In memory of the victim, the school planted an almond tree on the school grounds last week.

Shortly before the attack at the high school in St. Leon-Rot, another fatal attack at a school in Offenburg in Baden had caused horror: On November 9th last year, a 15-year-old is said to have shot a classmate with a pistol in his school. The victim died in hospital. The youth is currently on trial for murder and attempted murder. According to the Offenburg Regional Court, the proceedings are nearing completion. The verdict is expected to be announced in private on the afternoon of July 23rd. The public prosecutor’s office has also charged the parents of the alleged shooter, as it announced on Monday: It accuses them of negligent homicide and violations of the weapons law.

Violence among children and young people has increased after the corona pandemic

According to expert Sibylle Winter, violence among children and young people has also increased as a result of the corona pandemic. This is very rarely reflected in serious violence such as the two homicides in Baden-Württemberg, said the deputy clinical director of the Clinic for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy at Berlin’s Charité after the crime in St. Leon-Rot. “But there is more emotional violence. There is more shouting, more insults.” Bullying, for example, is increasing.

After the crime, people laid flowers and candles at the crime scene in memory of the young victim. © René Priebe/dpa

Winter cited the lockdowns with closed schools and so-called homeschooling as reasons, among others. But it is mainly in school, through interaction, that one acquires social skills. 15-year-olds like the alleged perpetrator in Offenburg and 18-year-olds like the suspect in St. Leon-Rot are in an age range in which one takes important steps – from pubescent, sometimes rebellious teenager to adult. The environment such as parents and school as possible contacts also play a role here. dpa