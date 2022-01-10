Student aid Students will be able to earn 3,000 euros more this year than in previous years – See how the change will affect your student grant

The annual income limit for study grants was raised from the beginning of the year. The HS counter shows how change affects students.

Today in, students are allowed to earn more without affecting scholarships. The annual income limit for study grants was raised by 25 per cent from the beginning of the year.

A student who raises his or her scholarship for nine months can earn about three thousand euros more this year than last year without exceeding the annual income limit.

The increase is temporary, ie it is possible that the annual income limits will decrease again in 2023.

Income limits the temporary increase is intended to promote students’ ability to work and earn more in addition to their studies.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s estimate, raising the income limits on a temporary basis will increase tax revenue by approximately EUR 24.3 million. Raising income limits is expected to increase employment by about 2,000 people.

The increase in income limits is estimated to improve the finances of less than 40,000 recipients of study grants.

The previous one a one-time increase in income limits was made in 2008, when the increase was 30 percent.

The income limits for study grants have been at the same level for a long time, except for the index revisions in 2018 and 2020.