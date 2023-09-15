Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/09/2023 – 22:06

A classroom discussion between a teacher and a student at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA), the oldest university in Brazil, turned into a police case. Student Luísa Liz dos Reis, a 25-year-old trans woman, accuses the teacher of transphobia and racism. Professor Jan Alyne Barbosa Prado says she is a victim of slander and defamation. The case is investigated by the Bahian Civil Police. The university’s rectory said it was investigating the facts.

An audio recorded the discussion between student and teacher on Tuesday, 12th, during a class in the Production and Circulation of Content and Digital Media class. The teacher asks the class to focus on debating the proposed topic. Addressing Liz, she states that the student was not present in the last class and would not have read the text. The student refutes her and complains about being excluded from the debate.

During the discussion, the teacher says that Liz seems “upset” (in masculine), which outrages the trans student. “Your curation is so different that you can’t even see me as a woman,” she complained.

The class continued without discussions for some time, but soon the student interrupted the teacher again, remembering the use of the adjective with the wrong gender. The debate becomes heated and involves the entire class.

When the teacher asks the student to stop interrupting her, Liz claims that she is participating in the class. “I don’t think you’re going to stop me from critically contributing to the class,” she said. Then, she threatens to file a lawsuit against the teacher. “You are a teacher, but I am a student. And I am exercising my right as a student, which is to participate critically.”

With the atmosphere of exaltation in the class, the teacher left and returned with an employee to whom she complained that the student should be removed because she was not allowed to teach the class. Liz became even more angry and called the teacher violent.

According to the audio, when the teacher left, she said that, even though she was “eating poop”, the teacher should take her into consideration. The teacher then decided to close the class. In the audio, you can hear the student shouting that the teacher is “transphobic and racist”.

Report to the police

Liz filed a complaint against the professor at the Faculty of Communication and then contacted the Civil Police. The complaint of transphobia and racism is being investigated by the 7th Territorial Police Station of Rio Vermelho, in Salvador. In the police report, to which the report had access, the victim states that the teacher “destroyed her image, calling her a ‘figure’ and that she was in a psychotic episode, treating her like a criminal”.

Liz Reis, who is a singer, songwriter and classical singing teacher, told Estadão that classes started on August 15th, when she was in São Paulo, on an exchange program. “Although I couldn’t go, I followed the classes and read all the texts, including the teacher’s.”

She said that, for the class on the 12th, she took material with reference texts in the area of ​​curation that was being covered. “At one point, she (teacher) stopped me and asked if I read the text, testing the academic effort I had made.”

When confirming the reading, the teacher asked what her name was. “And I replied, ‘my name is Luisa Liz’. She said, ‘I think you’re upset’, like that, in the masculine. But that was just the beginning. She has already started to prevent me from exposing myself and exercising my right critically until I make a mistake. I’m not just a transgender woman, it’s just another marker. There I was a student. When she couldn’t follow my critical thinking that was consistent with what was being said, she collapsed and the violence began when she said that I didn’t read the text.”

Liz’s colleagues who followed the interview said that the student began to be ignored by the teacher. “She starts to look at another group in the class and starts to treat Liz’s position in the classroom with disdain, directing herself in a way that is contrary to what Liz was explaining. We, colleagues, were around, noticing an attempt to silence her, with her looking at a place far from where Liz was.”

Liz said she will also file a complaint with the Public Ministry. After the episode, she did not return to classes. “We are mobilizing because we do not accept this type of behavior,” she said.

Students from the Faculty of Communication at UFBA staged a protest, this Wednesday, the 13th, against the professor in front of the place where the inauguration of the Institute of Humanities was taking place, in the presence of the rector Paulo Cesar Miguez de Oliveira. The dean reinforced the institution’s actions to investigate the case. “A homophobic and racist attitude harms the spirit of the university, it harms the people who are here. It is important to be clear that confronting these attitudes will always be welcomed,” he said.

Unintentional error

Professor Jan Alyne Barbosa Prado has a PhD in communication and contemporary culture and a post-doctorate from the University of Bremen in Germany. To the Estadão, she said it was the first time the student had attended her class and she didn’t know her yet, so she couldn’t identify her gender. “I got the pronoun wrong, completely unintentionally. I would never treat a person the way they wouldn’t want to be treated.”

According to her, after the incident, she became aware that other teachers were also confused about the student’s gender. “In these other cases, there were no consequences and classes continued normally.”

According to the teacher, Liz brought things into the room that had no connection with the course program and tried to interfere with the conduct of the class. “She wanted to bring in authors who did not coincide with the proposition of the discipline. It was clear that she hadn’t read the text, so she got excited. As she wasn’t letting me continue with the class, I had to leave to call a server and asked him for support to ask her to leave the room, as she was constantly interfering in the class,” she said.

According to the teacher, the audio of the class makes it clear that there was no racist or transphobic action on her part as a teacher. There was, she believes, excesses on the part of the student. “I know that she filed a police report against me, accusing me of things that didn’t happen, as the audio proves. I’m still seeing how the legal issues will be handled. These are complex things and require some time and consideration to decide how to act,” she said.

The Congregation of the Faculty of Communication said in a statement that the student was welcomed. “It is important to emphasize that we repudiate any type of prejudiced and discriminatory expression, as well as attitudes that violate the freedom of the professorship, always ensuring the broad right of defense, within the appropriate contexts. We repudiate any and all prior judgments, offenses or aggressions against the parties without verification of the facts. It is a basic principle to guarantee the contradiction in equal conditions”, she stated.

Also in a statement, UFBA said that it is recognized for its institutional commitment to becoming more diverse and inclusive every day. The university is the oldest in Brazil, founded in 1808, by D. João VI, as the Bahia School of Surgery. “The current profile of our community is the result of a decade and a half of affirmative actions, which today guide the institution. The approval of quotas for trans people, in supernumerary vacancies, is one of the inclusion actions recently celebrated by the University.”

The note highlights that any form of harassment is considered not only an attack on the victims, but on the spirit of the university itself. “This institution does not condone transphobia or any other form of discrimination. Nor will it ever collude with summary execution processes and public lynching of any of its members – which amounts to the extent that, in an undemocratic manner, they are denied the right to full defense and adversary proceedings.”

He also recalled that the investigation of facts “requires a period of time that is certainly greater than that of social networks and the news, spaces in which versions multiply in a hasty and often unfair way, whether with individuals or with the institution”.

According to UFBA, in relation to the accusation of transphobia allegedly occurring in a Facom class, the student was received on the same day and a dialogue was also established with the teacher. “UFBA will carry out a thorough investigation of the facts and, if any inappropriate or irregular conduct is verified on the part of any member of the university community, the Central Administration will not refrain from taking the appropriate measures provided for in its regulations.”

STF decision

On August 21, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) recognized that offensive acts against people from the LGBTI+ community can be classified as racial insult. The decision was taken in the judgment of an appeal presented by the Brazilian Association of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transvestites, Transsexuals and Intersexes (ABGLT) against a previous ruling. Transphobia is characterized by any form of discrimination or specific violence against trans people, whether moral, verbal or psychological.