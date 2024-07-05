Jamilly Fernandes Assis, who studies law at Unifesp, in Osasco, was applauded and left the president and Janja embarrassed on the platform

Law student Jamilly Fernandes Assis publicly demanded this Friday (6.Jul.2024) the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for a series of works that were not completed at his university.

During the inauguration event of the new campus of Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), in Osasco (SP), the student said that “after a lot of struggle and 14 years of waiting”, finally was “witnessing the official inauguration of only half of Unifesp Quitaúna”.

According to the university student, there are still other improvements that need to be made. “Unifesp is not yet for everyone. It is not yet ours, in the plural. It is still a lonely path for most of us and we must work with reality. The fight continues for the other half of the campus and better conditions for student permanence.”said Jamilly.

The university student, who left Lula and Janja embarrassed on the platform, also asked for the installation of student housing for students who live outside the city and was applauded at the end of her speech.

Watch (1min8s):

Lula responded to criticism by comparing the dissatisfaction of union leaders with the achievements achieved after negotiations.

“Sometimes out of 100 items we meet 99, and then when we go to a public event to announce, instead of the fellow leader starting the speech by thanking the 99, he will complain about one that was not met”he said.

According to the president, the works have been stopped since the end of his 2nd term “lack of responsibility of rulers”.