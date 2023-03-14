Red Bull, is Bahrain a 2023 spoiler?

Seeing the domination of Max Verstappen and the R19 in the Bahrain Grand Prix, one wonders what will become of the 2023 F1 World Championship. Someone is already talking about the championship being over, evidently forgetting Ferrari’s one-two finish last year. Others, in a much more cautious way, highlight how Red Bull’s superiority was indeed overwhelming, but that the cars only ran on one track and it is therefore very early to express judgment from the Cassation. Already in Saudi Arabia we could see a different story, since Jeddah is an engine track with less degradation, where Ferrari (provided the reliability problems are solved) can undoubtedly defend itself better than last year.

Stuck’s doubts

It is true that Red Bull’s one-two has a more imperious tone than the 1-2 with which Ferrari opened 2022. Charles Leclerc did not give a feeling of dominance comparable to that of Verstappen, yes, but he did it for example in Melbourne, two races later, to the point of forcing the Dutchman to raise (in words) the white flag. Then the season said much more, and it is now the memory of 2022 that gives hope to Ferrari fans and more neutral spectators, such as Hans-Joachim Stuck: “Let’s wait and see, the season is still long. I wouldn’t worry about this result after the first race. Red Bull has set the bar and the competition knows where it has to go, they won’t stop. The teams will continue to develop as far as they can. I’m sure that Mercedes, for example, still has something in store. Red Bull has shown that they can deliver top-level performances, but the result in Bahrain is by no means a guarantee of winning the world championship“, the former German driver told a Eurosport. “However, I’m surprised how far ahead Red Bull is. Especially since I can imagine Verstappen didn’t have to give 100%. This means that Red Bull has more tricks up its sleeve than it has on the table: the competition must take this into account and it is a wake-up call. Then Max is an exceptional driver, the best around. What would happen if we put Hamilton on Red Bull and Max on Mercedes? I would like to, it would be an interesting story“.