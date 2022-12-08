Stuck: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Thursday 8 December 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5, the second episode of Incastrati, an Italian TV series from 2022, written and directed by the Sicilian comedy duo Ficarra and Picone, will be broadcast. The series was released on the Netflix streaming platform last January and now arrives free-to-air. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (advances)

Father Santissimo, having discovered the link between Salvo (Salvo Ficarra), Valentino (Valentino Picone) and the deputy commissioner Scalia, decides not to kill them in order to exploit them to get the news on the investigations. The next day the two go with Agata to the police station and here they are recognized…

Stuck: the cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of Incastrati, but what is the complete cast of the Ficarra and Picone TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Salvatore Ficarra: Safe

Valentino Picone: Valentine

Marianna Di Martino: Agatha

Anna Favella: Esther

Leo Gullotta: Attorney Nicolosi

Sergio Friscia: Sergione

Tony Sperandeo: Tonino Useless thing Macaluso

Maurizio Marchetti: Goalkeeper Martorana

Filippo Luna: Vice Quaestor Lo Russo

Domenico Centamore: Don Lorenzo Primosale

Sasa Salvaggio: Alberto Gambino

Mary Cipolla as Antonietta, mother of Valentino and Esther

Fabio Agnello: little boy Signorino

Giovanni Furnari as picciotto Geppetto

Fabrizio Pizzuto: Picciotto Scientist

Valentino Pizzuto: picciotto Stockfish

How many bets

We have seen the plot and the cast (the previews) of Incastrati, but how many episodes are planned on Channel 5? The fiction of Ficarra and Picone is made up of six episodes which will be broadcast on Canale 5 in two evenings: Wednesday 7 December 2022 and Thursday 8 December 2022. The duration of each episode (evening) will be approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes (commercial breaks included).