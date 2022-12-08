Stuck: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode
Tonight, Thursday 8 December 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5, the second episode of Incastrati, an Italian TV series from 2022, written and directed by the Sicilian comedy duo Ficarra and Picone, will be broadcast. The series was released on the Netflix streaming platform last January and now arrives free-to-air. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot (advances)
Father Santissimo, having discovered the link between Salvo (Salvo Ficarra), Valentino (Valentino Picone) and the deputy commissioner Scalia, decides not to kill them in order to exploit them to get the news on the investigations. The next day the two go with Agata to the police station and here they are recognized…
Stuck: the cast
We have seen the plot of the second episode of Incastrati, but what is the complete cast of the Ficarra and Picone TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Salvatore Ficarra: Safe
- Valentino Picone: Valentine
- Marianna Di Martino: Agatha
- Anna Favella: Esther
- Leo Gullotta: Attorney Nicolosi
- Sergio Friscia: Sergione
- Tony Sperandeo: Tonino Useless thing Macaluso
- Maurizio Marchetti: Goalkeeper Martorana
- Filippo Luna: Vice Quaestor Lo Russo
- Domenico Centamore: Don Lorenzo Primosale
- Sasa Salvaggio: Alberto Gambino
- Mary Cipolla as Antonietta, mother of Valentino and Esther
- Fabio Agnello: little boy Signorino
- Giovanni Furnari as picciotto Geppetto
- Fabrizio Pizzuto: Picciotto Scientist
- Valentino Pizzuto: picciotto Stockfish
How many bets
We have seen the plot and the cast (the previews) of Incastrati, but how many episodes are planned on Channel 5? The fiction of Ficarra and Picone is made up of six episodes which will be broadcast on Canale 5 in two evenings: Wednesday 7 December 2022 and Thursday 8 December 2022. The duration of each episode (evening) will be approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes (commercial breaks included).
