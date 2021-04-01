The Junta announced on Tuesday that Andalucía will start vaccinating those of over 65s and high-risk patients.

Council bigwig, Elías Bendodo, said that this would begin from the 15th of this month thanks to an expected arrival of 368,000 AstraZeneca twos next week. However, things have since moved forward with some already receiving jabs

Those that are consider high risk include everybody with Downs Syndrome, cancer patients or those that undergo dialysis, as well as other pathologies

The Council will also set up a special phone number for those that haven’t been called by the time that their age group has been processed.

Mr. Bendodo says that 69.5% of those of 80 or over have received at least their first innoculation; ie, 336,153 people. He forecasts that by the end of next week all of this age group will have received at least the first jab. At present 232,013 have received the required two doses

The plan is that starting the 15th of April they’ll start calling in people from 79 down to receive Pfizer and Modern vaccines. In the meantime, those aged 65 are already being vaccinated with Astrazenecta. When the Pfizer and Modern group gets down to 65, they’ll start on anybody who has missed their vaccine, giving them these two before-mentioned vaccines, too.

And all this as long as the vaccine shipments arrive as promised…

