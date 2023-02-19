Stuck in the cable car for more than an hour: terror for 160 suspended skiers between Austria and Friuli

More than an hour stuck at high altitude. A mishap that befell about 160 skiers, who remained stationary for 78 minutes on the lift that leads to the slopes of Pramollo, in Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

According to reports from Il Messaggero Veneto, a fault in the control unit caused the blockage of the “Millennium Express” lift, which connects Tropolach, in Austria, to the ski resort in the Carnic Alps. The technicians would have identified the problem in a short time, but the time needed to repair it was long.