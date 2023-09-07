More than 150 rescuers work to save Mark Dickey, an American caver stranded more than a kilometer deep in a cave in Turkey after falling ill. Dickey, 40, is suffering from a gastrointestinal hemorrhage, NBC News reports. The Turkish Speleological Federation has announced that the 40-year-old’s condition is stabilizing and that the bleeding has stopped. He can only walk with assistance, but needs a stretcher to be removed from the cave, the third deepest in Turkey.

“The operation is logistically and technically one of the largest rescues in the world,” said the Speleological Federation, which is working with the Turkish government. “Mark is an elite spelunker, there are only a couple of thousand people of his caliber in the world who are dedicated to deep systems like this, with his technical skills and physical prowess,” said Carl Heitmeyer, responsible of public information for the New Jersey Initial Response Team.

According to his estimates, it could be another week before Dickey makes it to the surface. Heitmeyer explained that Dickey started feeling sick on Saturday, started coughing and found blood in his stool. Dickey was unable to eat and was semiconscious for three days.