Hülkenberg, in Bahrain a race not up to qualifying

The biggest surprise of qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix was undoubtedly Nico Hülkenberg. Sakhir’s Saturday saw the German in great shape and even in Q3, with a car certainly not up to the best four in terms of pace and quick times. The race, however, brought the VF-23 back to the ground, appearing among the slowest cars in terms of pace, even worse than AlphaTauri, Williams (even in the points), while McLaren was frankly not judgeable on this front, for due to numerous reliability problems. Just as Hülkenberg’s Saturday, in his first season as a starting driver after 2019, risked further negatively evaluating Mick Schumacher’s two-year period, Sunday’s race opens the door to those who think that Haas is no match in terms of results has earned.

Stuck’s words

Among them is Hans-Joachim Stuck. According to the former German driver, Hülkenberg is a fast driver but his difficulties on Sunday confirm how much he has to work together with the team to improve his pace: “Nico certainly proved to be quick, but it surprised me that he fell so far behind in the race. This goes to show that Schumacher was doubly wronged last year“, these are his words to Eurosport. “The car may not be in the top 10 in the race, but it’s not that far off. Qualifying and racing are always a different pair of shoes. Nico will certainly play his part in the coming weeks to turn things around. You have to give him some time to do it. But in terms of performance and speed, it was right up there“.

Schumacher better in the race than in qualifying

During the 2022 season, on the flying lap Magnussen had “smashed” Schumacher with a very clear 16-6. However, the German – despite the numerous accidents – had preceded his teammate ten times in the race in the 16 races they had completed. Certainly Hülkenberg has the experience from him to cope with the difficulties of Haas, which Schumacher could not have.