Separated at home

Almost two weeks have now passed since the sensational announcement of the arrival – starting from the 2025 season – of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari, but the news of the seven-time world champion's change of jersey continues to get fans and professionals talking. Recently Toto Wolff vouched equal treatment to Hamilton and Russell for the season that is about to begin, but more people have doubts about the role that the veteran from Stevenage will be able to play within the Anglo-German team.

The former German pilot Hans-Joachim Stuckspeaking to Eurosport, warned Hamilton, predicting a 2024 full of difficulties and obstacles within his own team. “I see a very difficult 2024 season on the horizon for Hamilton and Mercedes – suggested Stuck – to what extent will Toto Wolff decide to support him? The two are known to be good friends. But to what extent will Hamilton be supported in the coming months and kept informed of future developments? Because obviously he would bring certain secrets with him to Ferrari”.

The Antonelli bet

The other major topic of discussion concerns the future of Mercedes. Who will be chosen to join George Russell and take up the very heavy legacy of #44? According to Stuck, team principal Toto Wolff could really be tempted by the idea of ​​promoting the young Italian talent Andrea Kimi Antonelliwho will become an adult on August 25th.

“First of all, Wolff has to figure out who he can get. Who is on the market? And more importantly: who does Mercedes need? Maybe you could take the opportunity and bet on a rookie like Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who recently won everything. If you can do it, why not? All doors are open at the moment. Wolff is smart enough to make the right decision.”concluded Stuck.