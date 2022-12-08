Matthias resignation Binotto they gave further vent to all those criticisms that already during the season have targeted the Ferrari wall, which starting from Monte-Carlo has ringed blue pencil mistakes. According to some, that of the former team principal was an almost necessary act, for others the engineer from Reggio deserved another opportunity.

If solidarity is taken for granted among the team principal colleagues, the music changes among the fans and external observers. For example, former F1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck believes that in 2022 Ferrari has what it takes to fight for the world title to the end. Only the uncertainties at the management and wall level prevented the F1-75 from winning: “Ferrari has made some unacceptable errors, which cannot happen. How is it possible that the fourth wheel is missing in the pits?“, these are the words referring to the Germans of Sports1 by the 71-year-old, which refers to the mess in the pits with Carlos Sainz in Zandvoort. “Even with the strategy mistakes he definitely have thrown away a lot of potential“.