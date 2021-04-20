Taylor Swift has encountered intruders multiple times. Now the police arrested a suspected stalker who had tried to break into the singer’s New York apartment.

D.he American pop singer Taylor Swift once again received an uninvited visit: the police arrested a suspected stalker who had tried to break into the pop star’s New York apartment, the officials announced on Monday. Where the singer was at the time of the incident, which occurred on Saturday, remained unclear. The 52-year-old had rang Swift at least five times in the past six months, according to a report in the New York Daily News.

The 31-year-old has had several problems with intruders: Most recently, in July 2019, a man was arrested with a burglary tool near a house of the musician in the state of Rhode Island. In March 2019, a persistent stalker of the singer was arrested after another break-in in her New York apartment. The 23-year-old had broken into Swift the year before.

The singer was recently awarded the Grammy for the best record of the year for the third time for her album “Folklore” as the first woman.