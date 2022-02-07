“The only truth is the reality”

Aristotle

oh! Power, how terrible it is when, like all forces, it lacks control. In the case of public power or the power of the person who governs, the control is in the Constitution, in the laws and regulations.

Whoever governs must abide by the legal framework. In Mexico things do not seem to be going well, reality says so, not me. The attempt at transformation will go down in history and will be a matter of study, not for a good example, will it? With that you learn more from the bad than from the good.

The president is afraid, fear discovers a violent tendency, clumsy verbal steps, he knows that time does not make alliances, time passes and that’s it, every day he has stopped being more to be less. In front of him, reality shows a face that he is not liking and that millions of us in this country do not like. Things cannot be changed by agreement. It is built, consensus is sought, it is respected, and it acts in accordance with the law. I think of the twenty thousand trees felled because of a nonexistent executive project of the Mayan Train. I think of the families who see the tracks advancing near their homes and no one has turned to see them. I heard Brozo and Carmen Aristegui respond to the president, he was tough and they were tougher, they believed him, for years they sheltered him, gave him space, presence in the media, their own voices were loudspeakers for the message to spread and perhaps they even voted for him . Ricardo Rocha -the first- in the initial weeks went to tell one morning that things were not as he thought. Journalists are at risk, reality is the object of his office. Today in the news one more death is announced, Tijuana is a land that burns, Mexico a country where freedoms are reduced. Serious matter. reality again. They believe that by killing they avoid or change it. Ignorance that offends.

The consultation process in the unions of Ahome passed. Those who won the favor of the citizenry are now surrounded by reality. They assume a position of power that derives from the power of the president. When the representative of the authority does not work in a receivership, it is the authority that does not work. They are not separate, they are the same.

Do you know someone who lives in a community, ejido or union head? Ask him how he is doing, show interest in his living conditions, in the services he receives, in his safety, go further and ask what are the problems that the community has. Talking helps connect with reality. They will rightly say that I speak of Topolobampo, how not to do it if the order is absent with the lack of authority. The court, Owen Park, the boardwalk, the neighborhoods. A great task will be faced by those who reach the syndicate, I hope that the force of citizen reason prevails and order is sought in our syndicate and is governed based on laws and regulations. Naval Sector begins with the community that hosted you.

PS- Congratulations Ulises and María José! It is time, the stubborn reality does not wait.